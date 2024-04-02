Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Invests $43,000 in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Bath & Body Works stock traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,128,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,758,049. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.05. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $50.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.86.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 11.82%. Bath & Body Works’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bath & Body Works news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $209,493.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,548.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

