Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 42.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARKK. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 77.5% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 74.5% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 103.3% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000.

ARK Innovation ETF stock traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,324,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,739,257. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.76 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.70.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

