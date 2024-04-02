Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,119 Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance
BND stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.80. The company had a trading volume of 8,088,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,688,649. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $74.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.45 and a 200 day moving average of $71.51.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Low Interest Rates Can Help These Commercial Banks Rally Higher
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Tesla Stock Drops on Weak Delivery Numbers and it May Fall More
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- PVH Stock Gets 25% Discount: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.