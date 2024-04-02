Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Sells 80 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 53.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $501,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 911 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 1,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of BLK traded down $12.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $814.23. The company had a trading volume of 293,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $807.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $745.77. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $596.18 and a 52 week high of $845.00. The company has a market capitalization of $121.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 30.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $5.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 55.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $789.67.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $785.11, for a total transaction of $353,299.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,691,032.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $785.11, for a total transaction of $353,299.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,691,032.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,366,142.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,511 shares of company stock valued at $71,864,028. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

