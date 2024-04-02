Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DT Midstream in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth $380,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 192.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DT Midstream

In related news, Director Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.87 per share, with a total value of $56,870.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,120,625.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DT Midstream Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DTM traded up $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.24. 445,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,625. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.73. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.10 and a 12-month high of $62.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.25.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $244.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.19 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 41.65% and a return on equity of 9.11%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

DT Midstream Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. This is an increase from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on DTM. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of DT Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.57.

DT Midstream Profile

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

