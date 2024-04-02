Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Acquires 574 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 5,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,705 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,885 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.7 %

HON stock traded down $1.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $200.55. 782,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,033,616. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $210.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $199.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.42.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.00%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

