Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Buys 200 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 286.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW traded down $1.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.77. The company had a trading volume of 308,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,640. The stock has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $88.64 and a one year high of $137.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.61.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

