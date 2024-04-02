Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Buys 233 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 528,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 356,620 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $57.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,635,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,801,273. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $58.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $203.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.37.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.68.

View Our Latest Report on Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.