Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Buys New Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tevis Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 15,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 12,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded down $2.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $280.61. 390,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,632. The company has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.55. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.11 and a 12 month high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.58). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 47.57%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.52, for a total value of $140,260.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,519.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.52, for a total transaction of $140,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,519.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total value of $167,448.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,482.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,877 shares of company stock valued at $5,058,772 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ROK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $290.00 price target (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.36.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

