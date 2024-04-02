Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:VOT traded down $3.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $230.97. 74,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,652. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $179.43 and a one year high of $236.47. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $226.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.04.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

