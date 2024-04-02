Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Cuts Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership cut its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Value Partners Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the third quarter valued at $1,172,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CSX by 3.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,340,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $748,471,000 after acquiring an additional 739,411 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in CSX by 142.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,278,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,891 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 414.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 41,524 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in CSX by 25.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,169,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,950,000 after acquiring an additional 236,666 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSX. Raymond James increased their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.49. 3,392,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,539,284. The company has a market capitalization of $71.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $29.03 and a 12-month high of $40.12.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

