Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,404,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $5,204,000. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 158,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.74. 8,978,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,725,660. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.23 and its 200 day moving average is $73.38. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $80.06.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.