Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Has $231,000 Stock Position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VSGX. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 290.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:VSGX traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.34. 98,514 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.49.

About Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

