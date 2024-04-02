Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Has $607,000 Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 113.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,368,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,350 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after acquiring an additional 43,463,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,114 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $298,069,000. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2,372.7% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 804,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,345,000 after buying an additional 771,827 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ stock traded down $6.12 on Tuesday, hitting $438.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,892,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,542,141. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $435.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $401.29. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $309.89 and a one year high of $449.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

