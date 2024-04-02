Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Lowers Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Clorox were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Clorox by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Clorox by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clorox Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE CLX traded down $2.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.41. 437,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233,440. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.91. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $114.68 and a twelve month high of $178.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37. The company has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.43.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 319.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 761.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on CLX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.00.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

