Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Purchases 100 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 11 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 44.4% in the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total value of $1,045,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,752,005. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total value of $1,045,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,752,005. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,548 shares in the company, valued at $114,826,417. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,467 shares of company stock valued at $22,299,114. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded down $39.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3,529.75. 73,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,382. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3,587.64 and its 200 day moving average is $3,327.17. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,456.93 and a fifty-two week high of $3,918.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.72 by $2.28. Booking had a negative return on equity of 751.49% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $24.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.46 EPS for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Booking’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,850.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Edward Jones reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,697.38.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

