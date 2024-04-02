Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Reduces Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,649 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Fortive were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Fortive by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 165,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,293,000 after buying an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 527,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,828,000 after purchasing an additional 134,259 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Fortive by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 832,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,326,000 after purchasing an additional 35,688 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Fortive by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 441,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,735,000 after purchasing an additional 144,283 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Fortive by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,795,000 after purchasing an additional 12,342 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fortive stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.64. 310,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,639,492. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $62.70 and a 1 year high of $87.10.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.11%.

In other Fortive news, CEO Tamara S. Newcombe sold 5,000 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,676,445. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Tamara S. Newcombe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,676,445. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 8,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $739,036.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,564 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,743.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,937 shares of company stock worth $5,475,122. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FTV shares. StockNews.com upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fortive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Fortive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Fortive from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.85.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

