Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Sells 136 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lessened its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,239 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Target were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Target by 95,980.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $725,870,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Target by 37,301.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,698,764 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $187,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,222 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Target by 252.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,166,161 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $358,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,551 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Target by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,725,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Target from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Target from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Target from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Target from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.12.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Trading Down 1.4 %

TGT traded down $2.52 on Tuesday, hitting $175.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,172,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,901,839. The company has a market cap of $80.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.50.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Target’s payout ratio is 49.27%.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

