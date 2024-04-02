Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Sells 175 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cardiff Park Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SDY traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.83. The stock had a trading volume of 123,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,739. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.92 and its 200 day moving average is $121.19. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $109.87 and a twelve month high of $131.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

