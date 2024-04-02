Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Sells 612 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership cut its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in General Mills were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 1.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 89,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 41,830 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Mills Price Performance

GIS remained flat at $70.13 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,289,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,286,343. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.15. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 54.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.18.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,462,899.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,782 shares of company stock valued at $5,057,820 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

