Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Sells 755 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership decreased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,253,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 240,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,103,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,661,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,671,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,740,000 after purchasing an additional 368,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

KMB stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.43. 814,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,105,844. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $116.32 and a 1 year high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 260.47%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $133.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.27.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,709. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,709. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark T. Smucker acquired 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $120.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

