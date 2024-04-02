Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Takes $242,000 Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in State Street by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in State Street by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 619 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 24.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

State Street Stock Performance

STT traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.14. The company had a trading volume of 939,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,677. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.80. The company has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $81.37.

State Street Announces Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. State Street had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 50.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on State Street from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.83.

Insider Activity at State Street

In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $886,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,015,755.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $190,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,801. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $886,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,015,755.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,864 shares of company stock worth $1,390,597. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

