Private Ocean LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 20,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1,452.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock traded down $1.43 on Tuesday, hitting $154.49. The stock had a trading volume of 248,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,502. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $108.86 and a 52-week high of $159.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.28.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

