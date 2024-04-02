Private Ocean LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 412.2% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 68,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after acquiring an additional 55,008 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 31,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 9,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Henry Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 278,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,418,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSV stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,098,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879,231. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.13. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.61 and a one year high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2043 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

