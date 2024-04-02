Private Ocean LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Private Ocean LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 37.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Matson Money. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,616,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,047,000 after buying an additional 116,708 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11,529.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,989,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963,741 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 35.0% in the third quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,206,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,475,000 after purchasing an additional 312,877 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,771,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 542,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,273,000 after purchasing an additional 12,018 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:VLUE traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.88. The company had a trading volume of 338,483 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.36. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.