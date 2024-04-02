Private Ocean LLC Invests $44,000 in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Shares of VIOO traded down $1.80 on Tuesday, reaching $98.68. 95,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,356. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.93. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $80.90 and a 52-week high of $102.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

