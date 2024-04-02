Private Ocean LLC Lowers Stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Private Ocean LLC decreased its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 76.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,073 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMB. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 32.4% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,161,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $343,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,565 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 181.1% during the 3rd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 908,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,010,000 after purchasing an additional 585,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,150,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 190.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 771,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,540,000 after purchasing an additional 505,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

EMB stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.96. 10,164,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,698,597. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $79.70 and a 52-week high of $90.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.23 and its 200-day moving average is $86.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.3656 per share. This represents a $4.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

