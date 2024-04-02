Private Ocean LLC Purchases New Shares in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 24,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA FHLC traded down $1.16 on Tuesday, hitting $67.97. 123,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,044. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.32 and a 1-year high of $70.01. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.22.

About Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

