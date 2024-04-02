Private Ocean LLC Takes Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN)

Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 111,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 30,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of PDN traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.53. 8,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,313. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a 12-month low of $27.67 and a 12-month high of $33.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.97. The company has a market cap of $566.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (PDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US Mid\u002FSmall index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of small- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US that are screened based on fundamental metrics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.