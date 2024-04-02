Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $18.07

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.07 and last traded at $18.07, with a volume of 111270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRVA. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Privia Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Privia Health Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.58.

Privia Health Group Trading Down 5.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.06, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.85 and a 200-day moving average of $21.81.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Privia Health Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $440.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Privia Health Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 9,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $229,171.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,464,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,848,194.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 44.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Privia Health Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,278,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,740,000 after buying an additional 274,345 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Privia Health Group by 1,238.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 129,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 119,407 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 60,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,595,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,831,000 after purchasing an additional 348,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 187.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 200,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 130,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

