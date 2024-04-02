ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC) Short Interest Up 13.6% in March

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100,000 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the February 29th total of 5,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 834,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on ProFrac from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Get ProFrac alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ACDC

ProFrac Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProFrac

Shares of ProFrac stock opened at $8.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.44. ProFrac has a one year low of $6.46 and a one year high of $14.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProFrac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,167,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProFrac by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,860,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,766,000 after purchasing an additional 109,123 shares during the period. First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new stake in shares of ProFrac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,580,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ProFrac by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 872,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,053,000 after acquiring an additional 233,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProFrac by 134.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 820,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,959,000 after acquiring an additional 470,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

ProFrac Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ProFrac Holding Corp. operates as a technology-focused energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, well stimulation, in-basin frac sand, and other completion services and complementary products and services to upstream oil and natural gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProFrac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProFrac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.