Prom Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $5.19 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Over the last week, Prom has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. Prom has a market capitalization of $235.51 million and $5.19 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prom token can currently be purchased for approximately $12.90 or 0.00019728 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Prom Token Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 13.24148708 USD and is down -7.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $6,022,169.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

