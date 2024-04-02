ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Stock to Reverse Split on Wednesday, April 10th (NYSEARCA:SPXU)

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Free Report) shares are scheduled to reverse split on Wednesday, April 10th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, April 10th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, April 10th.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Stock Up 0.6 %

SPXU opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $14.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPXU. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 2,064.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 596,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,368,000 after buying an additional 568,728 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,286,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,875,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 2,805.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 465,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 449,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lane Generational LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the third quarter worth about $4,458,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Company Profile

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

