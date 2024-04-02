ProShares UltraShort Technology Stock Set to Reverse Split on Wednesday, April 10th (NYSEARCA:REW)

ProShares UltraShort Technology (NYSEARCA:REW – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on Wednesday, April 10th. The 1-2 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, April 10th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, April 10th.

ProShares UltraShort Technology Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Technology stock opened at $6.82 on Tuesday. ProShares UltraShort Technology has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $15.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.68.

Get ProShares UltraShort Technology alerts:

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraShort Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REW. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Technology during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Technology in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $440,000.

ProShares UltraShort Technology Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.