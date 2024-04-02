Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Shares Acquired by Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Prospect Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Prospect Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Prospect Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prospect Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Dask Kristin Lea Van bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.44 per share, with a total value of $27,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 26.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Prospect Capital from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Prospect Capital Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PSEC traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.45. 699,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,216,906. Prospect Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $5.03 and a 12-month high of $6.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $210.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.14 million. Prospect Capital had a positive return on equity of 13.48% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. Equities analysts forecast that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Prospect Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -359.98%.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

