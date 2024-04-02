Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Shares Gap Down to $26.15

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.15, but opened at $25.02. Prothena shares last traded at $25.02, with a volume of 32,260 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRTA shares. StockNews.com lowered Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Prothena in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Prothena from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Prothena from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prothena has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.63.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 0.21.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.03). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 24.84% and a negative net margin of 160.91%. The company had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc will post -4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTA. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Prothena by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 135,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after buying an additional 43,363 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Prothena during the third quarter valued at $2,743,000. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Prothena by 24.3% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 167,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,103,000 after purchasing an additional 32,870 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Prothena by 104.5% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 84,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 43,256 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Prothena by 99.0% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

