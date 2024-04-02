Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Buck Wealth Strategies LLC

Buck Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 3,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 32,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 7,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total transaction of $855,524.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,350.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 7,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total value of $855,524.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,350.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert Axel sold 6,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $719,930.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,805.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,255 shares of company stock worth $3,215,664. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.60.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

NYSE:PRU traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $116.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,268,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,608. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $77.22 and a one year high of $117.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.09). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

