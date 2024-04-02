PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,202 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,748,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,162,667,000 after buying an additional 261,934 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in PulteGroup by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,343,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $604,439,000 after acquiring an additional 228,040 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,726,368 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $591,076,000 after purchasing an additional 24,350 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,484,469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $406,125,000 after purchasing an additional 95,945 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 29.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,565 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price target on PulteGroup from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.87.

PHM stock traded down $4.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,927,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,450. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.26 and a fifty-two week high of $121.07. The company has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.06.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.81%.

PulteGroup announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total transaction of $206,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,452.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

