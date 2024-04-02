PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Shares Gap Down to $30.00

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.00, but opened at $28.04. PureTech Health shares last traded at $28.04, with a volume of 1,690 shares.

PureTech Health Stock Down 6.5 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PureTech Health

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PureTech Health stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About PureTech Health

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biotechnology and pharmaceutical solutions in the United States. The company is developing LYT-100, currently under Phase 3 stage, to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); and LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody, currently under Phase 1/2 stage, to inhibit the activity of galectin-9 for treating solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

