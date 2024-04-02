PVH (NYSE:PVH) Given Outperform Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $155.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.98% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PVH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PVH from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on PVH from $125.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PVH currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.93.

NYSE:PVH opened at $139.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. PVH has a twelve month low of $69.27 and a twelve month high of $141.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.20.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The textile maker reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.21. PVH had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PVH will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 1st that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to purchase up to 24% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $430,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,432,069. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 81.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in PVH by 2,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in PVH during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

