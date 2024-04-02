PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target Cut to $146.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $146.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 35.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PVH. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PVH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PVH from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen raised their target price on PVH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on PVH from $125.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.71.

PVH Stock Down 22.9 %

Shares of PVH stock traded down $32.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $107.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,884,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,143. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.18. PVH has a twelve month low of $69.27 and a twelve month high of $141.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.66.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The textile maker reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.21. PVH had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PVH will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, April 1st that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to buy up to 24% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $430,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,903 shares in the company, valued at $3,432,069. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PVH by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 521 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in PVH by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 810 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PVH by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of PVH by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in PVH by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

