Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.31 and last traded at $19.27. 357,308 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,103,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.68.

QFIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Qifu Technology from $23.54 to $23.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Nomura started coverage on shares of Qifu Technology in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.04 and a 200 day moving average of $15.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This is a boost from Qifu Technology’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.50. Qifu Technology’s payout ratio is 26.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qifu Technology by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Qifu Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Qifu Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qifu Technology in the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Qifu Technology by 164.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

