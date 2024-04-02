Qtum Trading Down 13.1% This Week (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 2nd. Qtum has a total market cap of $436.42 million and $61.23 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Qtum has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar. One Qtum coin can now be bought for $4.17 or 0.00006337 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,321.52 or 0.05052274 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.57 or 0.00072359 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00026598 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00017424 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00009527 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00016781 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004056 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.