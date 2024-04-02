Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Lowered to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$33.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$42.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 14.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on QBR.B. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$38.25 to C$38.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$34.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on Quebecor from C$41.50 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Quebecor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.91.

Shares of TSE:QBR.B traded down C$0.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$28.85. 1,049,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,128. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 444.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$31.43 and its 200-day moving average is C$30.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.38. Quebecor has a one year low of C$27.25 and a one year high of C$35.61.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

