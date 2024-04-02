QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Down 8.9%

QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) shares fell 8.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $42.21 and last traded at $42.82. 525,871 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 1,005,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QDEL. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded QuidelOrtho from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $66.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on QuidelOrtho from $130.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

QuidelOrtho Stock Down 10.6 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.60 and a 200 day moving average of $63.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -268.75 and a beta of 0.11.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.84). QuidelOrtho had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $742.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. QuidelOrtho’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other QuidelOrtho news, CFO Joseph M. Busky purchased 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,652.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QDEL. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in QuidelOrtho by 109.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 174.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

