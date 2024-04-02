RAM Essential Services Property Fund Announces Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:REP)

RAM Essential Services Property Fund (ASX:REP – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.014 per share on Sunday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd.

RAM Essential Services Property Fund Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Insider Activity at RAM Essential Services Property Fund

In other news, insider Greg Miles sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.71 ($0.46), for a total value of A$52,875.00 ($34,334.42). 33.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About RAM Essential Services Property Fund

RAM Essential Services Property Fund is an REIT. It invests in high quality Australian medical and essential retail real estate assets, leased to essential services tenants. RAM Essential Services Property Fund is based in Australia.

