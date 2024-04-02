Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Sets New 52-Week High at $129.43

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $129.43 and last traded at $128.75, with a volume of 39260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.52.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RJF shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Raymond James from $116.50 to $131.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target (down from $125.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Raymond James from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.50.

The company has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.44.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.15. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

In other news, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $112.30 per share, with a total value of $98,711.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,711.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $112.30 per share, for a total transaction of $98,711.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,711.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total value of $211,621.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,057.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Raymond James in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 95.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

