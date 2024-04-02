Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $9.37, but opened at $8.96. Recursion Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $8.82, with a volume of 995,769 shares.

Specifically, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 8,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $82,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 414,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,290,571.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $82,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 414,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,290,571.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean Y. Li sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $396,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 421,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,750,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 393,107 shares of company stock valued at $4,260,834 over the last ninety days. 19.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RXRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day moving average of $9.07.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.37 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 72.88% and a negative net margin of 735.99%. As a group, research analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Recursion Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.