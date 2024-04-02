Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Gap Down to $6.57

Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.57, but opened at $6.27. Redfin shares last traded at $6.26, with a volume of 484,764 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Redfin from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. B. Riley began coverage on Redfin in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Gordon Haskett cut Redfin from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Redfin from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Redfin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.92.

Redfin Stock Down 5.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.91, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.32. The stock has a market cap of $736.90 million, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 2.66.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $218.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.32 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 11.95% and a negative return on equity of 1,780.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.83) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Anna Stevens sold 10,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $73,569.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,934.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 7,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $54,620.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,117 shares in the company, valued at $359,607.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anna Stevens sold 10,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $73,569.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,934.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Redfin during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 61.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

