Reed Hastings Sells 20,566 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total transaction of $12,553,897.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares in the company, valued at $17,091.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Reed Hastings also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Netflix alerts:

On Friday, March 1st, Reed Hastings sold 18,494 shares of Netflix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.22, for a total value of $11,303,902.68.

On Thursday, February 1st, Reed Hastings sold 20,734 shares of Netflix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.16, for a total value of $11,759,495.44.

Netflix Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $614.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,028,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,474,133. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $315.62 and a fifty-two week high of $634.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $589.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $492.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.49, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Netflix from $580.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $583.18.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NFLX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Netflix by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 757 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.